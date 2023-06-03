On Amitabh And Jaya Bachchan's 50th Anniversary, Daughter Shweta Shares Throwback Gold

Jaya Bachchan and Big B in a throwback. (courtesy: shwetabachchan)

Bollywood power couple, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are celebrating 50 glorious years of marriage. On the happy occasion, the prolific actors have been receiving a lot of love and warm wishes from all quarters. On top of the list is a very special message from the couple's eldest child Shweta Bachchan. On the occasion, Shweta Bachchan shared an adorable throwback image of the couple smiling at each other. Sharing the image, the designer-author wrote, “Happy 50th parents ~ now you're "Golden" once on being asked what the secret to a long marriage is, my mother answered - love, and I think my father's was - the wife is always right. That's the long and short of it.”

In response to the image, several Bollywood celebrities dropped compliments and congratulatory messages. Director Zoya Akhtar said, “How beautiful are they?” Shweta's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda replied with heart emojis. Maheep Kapoor said, “Happy 50th to your parents.” Bhavana Pandey wrote, “Happy 50th to your parents! Lots of love.” Chunky Panday wrote, "Happy happy golden anniversary."

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan also reflected on his marriage and the wedding anniversary in his blog. He said, "June 3 dawns in a few... and the years will be counted as 50...love, respect, and gratitude for the wishes that have come and perhaps shall come (folded hand emoji)." That's not all. Navya Naveli Nanda shared a candid photo of her grandparents from the sets of their 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. She wrote, “50 years” and added a heart emoji. Navya also added the song Teri Bindiya Re from Abhimaan in the background.

Screenshot of Navya Nanda's Instagram story.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan got married in 1973 after several years of courtship. The couple have two children – Shweta Bachchan Nanda and actor Abhishek Bachchan. The power couple has worked together in a number of films including Silsila, Sholay, Zanjeer, Chupke Chupke, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, among others.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Project K with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, while Jaya Bachchan will play a pivotal role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.