To Her 'Giant Of A Mama' Jaya Bachchan, A Sweet Birthday Post From Daughter Shweta Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan shared this picture. (courtesy: shwetabachchan)

Today marks the 75th birthday of Jaya Bachchan, the celebrated actress, and wishes from all over are pouring in to honour her. Among the many heartfelt messages, a particularly special one came from her daughter Shweta Bachchan. With her eloquent words, Shweta conveyed her immense love and admiration for her mother, making her birthday all the more memorable. On the occasion, Shweta Bachchan chose a still from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… In it, Jaya Bachchan is seen standing on a stool to help adjust her husband (and co-star) Amitabh Bachchan's tie. In the caption, she said: “To my GIANT of a Mama Happy Birthday ~ from you I learn that it's the size of the fight in a person that is the only size that matters. Love you x.”

In response, Chunky Panday said, “Happy Happy birthday Jaya ji,” while Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan also shared an adorable throwback image wishing his mother. The picture, the actor revealed, was clicked during Abhishek's "first official public function as an actor," referring to the music launch of his debut film Refugee. In a note, he said, "Not the best photo, I know. But the emotion is loud and clear!! To the first and everlasting love of any child... Ma! Happy birthday, Ma. I love you. This is a photo from my first official public function as an actor. The music launch of my first film, Refugee. I hope I continue to give her reason to be proud of me."

Meanwhile, Shweta Bachchan's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda wished her grandmother with a special throwback image. She shared a throwback image of Jaya Bachchan wearing a hat, sunglasses, and a bindi. Along with the image, she wrote, “Happy birthday Nani. The real powerhouse. The glue that binds us all. I love you!”

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She will be seen with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in the film.