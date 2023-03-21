Shweta's ROFL Reaction To Amitabh Bachchan And Navya Naveli Nanda's Ad: 'Nice Expression'

Navya Naveli Nanda shared this picture. (courtesy: navyananda)

Shweta Bachchan treated her Insta family to an adorable picture of her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda with Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan and his granddaughter Navya were recently featured in an ad. Now, Shweta, on her Instagram handle, shared a picture of a hoarding featuring Big B and Navya and wrote a ROFL caption pointing out Navya's expression. She wrote, "Nice expression Navya". Navya had featured in an ad before, but it was her first project with grandfather Big B. Check out the post below:

Shweta Bachchan's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda is an entrepreneur and keeps her Insta family updated by sharing adorable pictures of herself. Also, she uploads photos from her work diaries.

Last year, she collaborated with her mother Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan for her podcast What The Hell Navya. During the podcast, they discussed various subjects such as dating tips, financial literacy and others. Despite having a filmy background, Navya has not shown interest in joining the entertainment industry.

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan, currently, he is recovering from a rib injury that he suffered during the shooting of an action sequence for Project K. A few days later, the veteran star shared a health update on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Thank you for all the prayers and wishes for my recovery... I repair... hope to be back on the ramp soon."

Take a look below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Uunchai. Next, he will be seen in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, Ghoomer, The Umesh Chronicles and Butterfly.