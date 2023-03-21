Amitabh Bachchan Gifts His Shahenshah Jacket To Friend In Saudi Arabia

Amitabh Bachchan in a still fromShahenshah. (courtesy: Turki_alalshikh)

Remember the black jacket with a steel arm that Amitabh Bachchan wore in the 1988 film Shahenshah? He has gifted the quirky piece to a friend in Saudi Arabia. In a recent tweet, Big B wrote about finally being “able to retrieve” the jacket that became a huge fashion statement in the late Eighties and Nineties. The actor retweeted a thank you note shared by his friend upon receiving the jacket. It read, “To the legendary and one of the best actors in the entertainment world in all time, Amitabh Bachchan, you are an honour not to India only but to the world. Thank you for the gift that you sent it means a lot (icons of Saudi Arabia and India flags).”

Replying to the tweet, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “My dear and most considerate friend… I am so honoured that you have received the gift of the jacket with the steel arm that I wore in my film Shahenshah…some day, I shall tell you how I was able to retrieve it… my love to you.”

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's tweet here:

T 4591 - My dear and most considerate friend .. I am so honored that you have received the gift of the jacket with the steel arm that I wore in my film SHAHENSHAH .. some day I shall tell you how I was able to retrieve it .. my love to you .. @Turki_alalshikhhttps://t.co/mfkGijqQue — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 20, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Vijay Kumar Srivastava, a corrupt police inspector by day and a vigilante at night, in Shahenshah. He co-starred with Meenakshi Sheshadri, Pran, Aruna Irani, Prem Chopra, Amrish Puri, Kader Khan, Supriya Pathak and Avtar Gill, among others. The film was a massive success at the box office.

Shahenshah was released on February 12 in 1988. On the 30th anniversary of the film, Amitabh Bachchan revealed how the film changed his credibility as an actor because it opened in theatres at a time when he wasn't having a successful run of movies. Big B wrote: “30 years of 'Shahenshah'…amazing times…came at the time when there was little hope of its release… because of attacks on my credibility… but the people of the nation knew better…had a bumper opening and success! Thank you.”

T 2611 - 30 YEARS OF 'SHAHENSHAH' .. amazing times .. came at the time when there was little hope of its release .. because of attacks on my credibility .. but the people of the nation knew better .. had a bumper opening and success ! Thank you pic.twitter.com/wX4D1u5Rrk — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 11, 2018

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Project K. He is currently recovering from an injury he sustained on the sets of the film in Hyderabad.