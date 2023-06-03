On Amitabh And Jaya Bachchan's 50th Anniversary, 10 Pics That Are Love, Actually

Throwback gems of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. (courtesy: shwetabachchan)

Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are celebrating 50 years of togetherness. The couple married each other in 1973 after a few years of knowing each other. The prolific actors have worked together on a bunch of classics including Silsila, Sholay, Zanjeer, Chupke Chupke, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, among others. Over the years, fans have often been treated to pictures and videos of the happy couple thanks to Amitabh Bachchan, who is famously tech savvy as well as the couple's children Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Now on the occasion of their 50th wedding anniversary, we are looking at some of the couple's best photos over the years.

Let us start the list with the image that Shweta Bachchan shared on Saturday. It features Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan as a young couple. While Jaya Bachchan looks stunning in a saree, Big B is dressed in a floral shirt and pants. The two are seen sharing a laugh.

Who can forget this lovely collage of wedding images that Amitabh Bachchan shared on the occasion of their wedding anniversary a few years ago? The Instagram post contains four photos of the couple from their ceremony, looking gorgeous as the bride and groom.

Here's another lovely image of the couple shared by daughter Shweta Bachchan.

Fans were also treated to a lovely image of the couple from their honeymoon. In it, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan are seen dressed in sweaters and pants, sharing a hug as they pose for the camera.

We love this candid capture of the couple laughing their hearts out.

In another beautiful picture, Jaya Bachchan is seen combing Amitabh Bachchan's hair. Candid much.

Big B once also treated fans to an image of the couple celebrating Diwali a few decades ago.

Another gem from Shweta Bachchan's timeline also has Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan sharing a laugh. Did someone say adorable?

Son Abhishek Bachchan too shared a lovely throwback image of the couple gazing at each other in love.

Here is a more recent image of the couple chilling at home.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen next in Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Jaya Bachchan will play a pivotal role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.