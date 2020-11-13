Diwali 2020: Amitabh Bachchan And Jaya Light Up Instagram With Blast From The Past

In the black and white throwback photo, Big B and Jaya can be seen celebrating Diwali with sparklers

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan has an impressive collection of throwback photos, some of which he shares on social media every now and then. A day ahead of Diwali, Amitabh Bachchan spread some Diwali cheer on Instagram with a priceless photo from his throwback treasury - it's a blast from the past, starring Amitabh and his wife Jaya Bachchan. Pint-sized Shweta Bachchan also features in the throwback memory. In the black and white photo, Big B and Jaya can be seen celebrating Diwali with sparklers. The whole vibe of the photo is all about celebrating special moments with your family. Big B sent out best wishes for Diwali with his post: "Deepawali ki shubkamnaye," he wrote.

Big B and Jaya Bachchan got married in 1973 after the release of the movie Zanjeer in which they were co-stars. They are parents to Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Earlier this year, Big B shared a glimpse of Jaya Bachchan from a film that was shelved: "Jaya, in film Dagtar Babu in Bengali playing Vivekananda. Film could not be completed."

Earlier this year, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek and his wife Aishwarya, were diagnosed with Covid-19. They have recovered since then. In terms of work, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo. He is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. His line-up of movies includes films such as Chehre, Brahmastra and Jhund. Big B will also be directed by Ajay Devgn for an upcoming movie titled Mayday, which is believed to be a compelling thriller.

