On Amitabh Bachchan's 'Work Is Worship' Post, Abhishek Bachchan Left This Comment

Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. (courtesy SrBachchan)

Highlights "Work is the master," tweeted Amitabh Bachchan

"Face each resistance and show it the intent of your work," he added

"Inspiration," wrote Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently seen as the host of the TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 , shared a picture from the sets of the show on his Twitter profile on Sunday. In his tweet, Big B wrote: "Work is worship...Festivities be celebrated but each day the intent of work keeps on...Work is the master. Work is the deliverance. Idleness is the wall, jump over it and achieve .. Face each resistance and show it the intent of your work." A few hours after Big B shared the post, his son and Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan shared the tweet and he wrote: "This.. #Inspiration."

See the tweets here:

On Big B's 78th birthday, Abhishek Bachchan shared this gem of a picture from his father's childhood days.

Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in The Big Bull, which will release on Disney+Hotstar. His line-up of films also includes Anurag Basu's Ludo, a film based on Bob Biswas and Gulab Jamun. The actor was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's web-series Breathe: Into The Shadows.

Amitabh Bachchan recently signed Nag Ashwin's untitled film with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Big B's last onscreen appearance was in Gulabo Sitabo. His upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi, and the sports drama Jhund.

Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan had tested positive for coronavirus on July 11. Big B, who was also admitted to the same hospital, was discharged after a 23-day stay, while Abhishek was discharged after 29 days. Abhishek's wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their 8-year-old daughter were discharged from the hospital on July 27 after testing negative for coronavirus.