The Perfect End To Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday - Posts From Aishwarya And Aaradhya

Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 78th birthday on Sunday and the festivities wrapped with adorable birthday wishes from his granddaughter Aaradhya and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. While Abhishek shared his birthday greeting for dad Amitabh Bachchan in the evening, Aishwarya's arrived late at night but just in time before the clock marked a new day. Aishwarya shared two posts, one of which has Aaradhya's birthday message for her dadaji: "Love you always Dadaji. Happy, happy birthday my dearest Dadaji." The other one is a combination post and features a heart-warming photo of Aishwarya and Aaradhya with Big B: "Happy birthday dearest Dadaji-Pa. Much love, good health, peace and happiness always... and your blessings always," it said.

So here's how Aishwarya and Aaradhya wished Big B on his birthday:

Meanwhile on Amitabh Bachchan's 78th birthday, Abhishek dug out a photo of the superstar as a baby. Describing his dad as "the OG," Abhishek wrote: "Happy birthday, B. Love you, Pa."

Needless to say that Amitabh Bachchan was showered with birthday wishes from celebs and fans alike. Some of the most heart-warming birthday greetings poured in from the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, among others. Overwhelmed with all the love, Big B took out the time on his birthday to tweet a thank-you note for his fans and well-wishers: "Your generosity and love be the greatest gift for me for the 11th... I cannot possibly ask for more."

T 3687 - .. your generosity and love be the greatest gift for me for the 11th .. I cannot possibly ask for more ..🙏 pic.twitter.com/Val1wZCMNh — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 10, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this year and so were Abhishek, Aishwarya and their daughter. They have recovered since then. Mr Bachchan currently hosts Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. His upcoming list of films include Jhund, Chehre and Brahmastra.