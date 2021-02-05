On Abhishek Bachchan's Birthday, An Epic Throwback Pic From Nephew Agastya Nanda

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan with Agastya. (Image courtesy: agastya.nanda )

Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 45th birthday on Friday and on his special day, his nephew Agastya Nanda wished him with an epic throwback picture, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan. Agastya is the son of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. On Friday, he made a trip down memory lane and shared an old photo from his childhood. The picture features him sporting a blue tee and happily posing with Big B and Abhishek Bachchan. The father-son duo can be seen twinning in white outfits. Agastya Nanda kept his birthday greeting for his mamu simple and sweet. "Happy birthday," he wrote with a cake icon.

Earlier in the day, Abhishek's niece and Agastya's sister Navya Naveli shared a throwback picture of herself and the birthday boy and wrote: "Happy birthday best friend. To more NYC nights and Chelsea games. You may just be my favourite family member. My partner in all crimes!"

Amitabh Bachchan's wish for his son was too sweet. He posted a picture collage featuring two throwbacks of himself and Abhishek and wrote: "I lead him once holding his hand... he leads me now holding my hand."

In terms of work, Abhishek Bachchan has featured in several films like Refugee, Guru, Raavan, Bunty Aur Babli, Manmarziyaan, Delhi-6, Dus and the Dhoom series among others. He was last seen in Ludo, directed by Anurag Basu. He has two projects lined up - biographical movie The Big Bull, which will release on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar, and crime thriller Bob Biswas.