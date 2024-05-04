On A Scale Of 1 To Kriti Sanon, How Many Of These Workout Routines Can You Do?

Kriti Sanon in a still from the video. (courtesy: kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon, who has quite a bit of a reputation as a fitness enthusiast, shared a new video from her workout session on Saturday, in which she is seen doing different types of workout routines - from elevated deficit lunge, single leg hip thrust, sumo squats and weighted lateral walks - she does it all with utmost ease. Kriti captioned the video, "Glute Morning! Get Set Tribe." In the video, Kriti Sanon's fitness trainer says, "We are only focusing on glutes and abs today and it is going to be fun." Check out Kriti Sanon's post here:

Kriti Sanon is basking in the success of her latest release Crew. "This crew has my heart. Have admired these two women for years and its been such a pleasure performing with the two most iconic performers our industry has ever had! Never felt like a junior on set(didn't behave like one too It was always 3 individual women, 3 different actors coming together as a team to create chemistry you've never seen before while we had a blastttt," read an excerpt from her post.

In terms of work, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Crew with Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Earlier this year, the actress starred in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Shahid Kapoor, Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. Kriti Sanon will also feature in Do Patti with Kajol. The film marks Kriti's debut as a film producer.

Kriti Sanon is the star of films like Bhediya, Shehzada, Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raabta, Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, Panipat, Luka Chuppi and Mimi, to name a few. She won a National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mimi.