Inside Pics Of Kriti Sanon And Ranveer Singh - Manish Malhotra's Showstoppers In Kashi

Bollywood stars Kriti Sanon and Ranveer Singh walked the ramp on Sunday evening for designer Manish Malhotra's special show that was held in Varanasi's Namo Ghat. ICYDK, Manish Malhotra's fashion show on Sunday evening was part of the two-day event at Namo ghat, organised by the Indian Minorities Foundation to promote the handlooms and handicrafts of Varanasi. In an inside picture shared by the designer on his Instagram feed, Ranveer can be seen wearing a metallic and dark-coloured sherwani while Kriti looks gorgeous in a bridal red lehenga. Designer Manish Malhotra captioned the image as, "With my special muses tonight in Kashi, Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon."

Ahead of the show, the two stars visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple to offer prayers. Pictures of the two, greeting fans on the Dashashwamedh Ghat, have now surfaced. In the pictures, Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon can be seen waving and shaking hands with their fans. For the outing, Kriti opted for a yellow kurta-pyjama set while Ranveer was seen in a white kurta.

A picture from ghats of Kashi was also shared by designer Manish Malhotra on his Instagram feed. In it, the trio can be seen posing for a selfie while smiling brightly.

On the work front, Ranveer will reprise his role as Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, which will be headlined by Ajay Devgn. He will also be seen in Don 3 by Farhan Akhtar. Kriti Sanon was recently seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Shahid Kapoor and the heist film Crew with Kareena and Tabu. She will soon be seen in Do Patti.