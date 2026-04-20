On Ajay Devgn-Kajol's Daughter Nysa's 23rd Birthday, A Million-Dollar Pic Featuring Tanuja, Her Daughters And Granddaughter

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan turns 23 today. Needless to say, friends and family are sharing heartfelt wishes for the birthday girl. Amidst this, her aunt Tanishaa Mukerji revealed her nickname, which is too cute to miss.

On her Instagram stories, Tanishaa Mukerji, Kajol's younger sister, posted a throwback picture alongside her niece, Nysa Devgan. Kajol and her mother, Tanuja, were also seen in the frame. The special snap featured three generations of the Mukerji family coming together. All four of them were seen smiling from ear to ear.

Alongside the heartwarming picture, Tanishaa penned a small wish for the birthday girl. She wrote, “Happy birthday, darling Nyskins! keep shining, baby!”

Nysa's parents also dropped posts to mark the special day. Kajol took to Instagram and posted two images with her daughter, captured during the Bijoya Dasami celebration during Durga Puja last year. The actress was seen tightly embracing Nysa despite being surrounded by guests in the background.

In the pictures, Kajol looked stunning in a traditional cream-coloured saree, while Nysa wore a vibrant orange ethnic outfit with white embroidery.

Calling her daughter a blessing, the actress wrote, “I am so blessed .. she was born, and the world changed.. I thank God every day for You, my darling. You are perfect and all mine always. Happy happy birthday to you and me.”

Ajay Devgn dropped throwback photographs of Nysa Devgan. One of the pictures also featured his wife, Kajol, clicking a selfie with their princess.

“That smile is the one I always remember when I look at you, and that's the version of you that always stays with me…. May you forever smile with this much happiness. Happy birthday, my lil girl,” read the side note.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn married in 1999. They welcomed Nysa Devgan in 2003. The couple later became parents to a son, Yug Devgan, who was born in 2010.

