Kajol Shares An Unseen Photo Of Dad Shomu Mukherjee With Mom Tanuja On Father's Day

Actor Kajol shared an emotional post, remembering her father, late filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, on Father's Day.

Kajol, in an Instagram post, shared a rare, unseen picture of her parents and wrote, "Looking at old pictures and realising how much of you is still alive in my laugh. Miss you every single day #HappyFathersDay."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

The black-and-white photo shows the actor's mother, Tanuja, and father, Shomu Mukherjee, posing together, appearing visibly younger.

Earlier, she shared a heartfelt post on her late father's birth anniversary.

"Dear dad, I still don't know how to do this without you," she posted. In her caption, she shared that she misses her father every day and proudly calls herself "Daddy's little girl forever."

Kajol is the elder daughter of Tanuja and Shomu Mukherjee. She has a younger sister, Tanishaa. Shomu Mukherjee was known for directing films such as Pathar Ke Insan, Sangdil Sanam, Lover Boy, and Nanha Shikari. He died at the age of 64 in 2008.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of her acclaimed film Fanaa.

She shared memories from the shoot and reflected on the extreme weather conditions the cast experienced during filming in Poland with Aamir Khan.