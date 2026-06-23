Brooklyn Beckham "Furious" Over Parents David And Victoria's Father's Day Posts

The world celebrated Father's Day on Sunday, June 21. Like many others, David and Victoria Beckham also marked the occasion with heartfelt posts on Instagram. They shared throwback pictures of Brooklyn and their other children while gushing over their "beautiful" family amid their ongoing family feud.

However, their extension of an olive branch to their eldest son did not seem to have worked. Brooklyn is reportedly "fuming" with his parents for including him in their Father's Day posts.

As reported by The UK Sun, Brooklyn was "absolutely furious" over the public gesture, as he had previously asked them not to tag him in their social media posts.

"He's fuming about it. He's asked them to leave him alone, and they just keep posting him," an insider told the outlet.

The insider continued, "It just brings the whole thing up all over again. He wishes they'd leave it and leave him alone."

Victoria Beckham's Father's Day Post

Taking to her Instagram handle, Victoria shared a snippet of their four children (Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper) posing with their father.

Calling her husband "the best daddy," she captioned, "David, you truly are the best daddy. Your greatest achievement has always been our beautiful children, and we love you so much. Happy Father's Day."

David Beckham's Post

The soccer legend, on the other hand, shared a black-and-white childhood photo of all of his kids. The picture showed Brooklyn holding baby Harper in his arms as well as individual portraits with each of them.

In his caption, David thanked his wife, saying, “Being a dad is my most important job… I love you all & thank you, Mummy @victoriabeckham, for giving me our beautiful family. Happy Father's Day to all the Dads around the world.”

Brooklyn Beckham's Feud With Family

Relations between Brooklyn, his wife Nicola Peltz, and the Beckham family have reportedly been strained for months, with tensions escalating after Brooklyn shared a statement addressing the family dispute.

Brooklyn accused his parents, David and Victoria, of trying to ruin his relationship with his wife. The 27-year-old had also accused his parents of “controlling” the narrative.

The couple's relationship has remained under intense scrutiny since then, and Brooklyn vowed he did “not want to reconcile” with his family.