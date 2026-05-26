Why <i>Fanaa</i> Director Kunal Kohli Wanted Shaan For <i>Chand Sifarish</i>: 'Aamir Khan Was Wondering'

Kunal Kohli's Fanaa clocks 20 years today. Released on May 26, 2006, the film was a massive commercial and critical success. The filmmaker shares an anecdote from the film on why he wanted Shaan as the playback singer for the hit song Chand Sifarish, while Aamir Khan wondered why they did not have Udit Narayan on board.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Kunal Kohli says, "Very often, actors don't like the songs, which is fine. They went with my conviction. Aamir was wondering why we didn't use Udit Narayan for Chand Sifarish. And I said I wanted to drop your age on screen, so I viewed Shaan, and people accepted Shaan. It is still one of Aamir's biggest songs."

He continues, "Aamir and Kajol both didn't like the song Dekho Na, the rain song. And by the end of the shoot, they loved it. And until today, whenever it starts raining, one of the first songs to start playing on the radio is Dekho Na. But they shot it. There was nothing. And they realised creativity is objective."

"Maybe the song didn't work for them. But they went with my conviction. That is what is missing in filmmaking today. Aamir didn't like the way his character was shaped in the entire first half. But that's fine. He didn't like it. No problem. That's the way I wanted it."

20 Years Of Fanaa

Kajol took to Instagram to celebrate 20 years of the film.

She wrote, "20 years to Fanaa..my daughter was 2 and a half years old and I was ——— but what I remember most was Poland in all its glory.. -27 degrees Celsius, beautiful forests and sleds used on sidewalks. And off course the fact that I wore a thin salwar kameez while most everyone else was dressed in goose down. What a blast from the past!

About Fanaa

Fanaa is one of the most heartbreaking love stories that was widely appreciated upon its release. It also marked Kajol returning to the big screen after a gap of five years.

While the love story tugged at our heartstrings, it was the plot twist - where Aamir's character Rehan Qadri, who was initially introduced as a Delhi tourist guide, is later revealed to be a terrorist - that stunned audiences.

Kajol, as the visually impaired Kashmiri woman Zooni, received several accolades for her portrayal.

The songs, particularly by Jatin-Lalit, are still celebrated today. From the mellifluous tune of Chand Sifarish and Dekho Na to the foot-tapping number Des Rangila, the album holds tremendous recall value.

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