Nothing To See Here, Just A Pic Of The Ultimate 'OGs' Kareena Kapoor And Malaika Arora

Actress Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora sure are the "OGs" when it comes to their fashion choices. The BFFs recently enjoyed a get-together and posed for a stunning picture. Kareena Kapoor shared the picture on her Instagram story. The picture features Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora looking as fabulous as ever as they pose for the camera. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor termed herself and Malaika as "the OGs" and also added a red heart emoji. It looks like that Kareena and Malaika met for a house party. Kareena also shared another picture on her Instagram story featuring herself and film producer Jay Shewakramani. "My favourite person," Kareena wrote along with the picture featuring her and Jay Shewakramani.

This isn't the first time that Malaika and Kareena have reunited for a house party. They are often seen hanging out at each other's place. Last month, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Maheep Kapoor met for a get-together at Malaika Arora's house.

Earlier in June, the BFFs had met for a girls' night. There's more. Kareena and Malaika even dressed up in matching tank-tops for the party and dropped a picture each on their Instagram feeds. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor wrote: "Gucci BFFs forever."

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium. She will soon be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

Malaika Arora is best-known for her work in music videos of songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya and Munni Badnaam Hui, among many others.