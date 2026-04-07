'Nothing To Do With Satyajit Ray': Priyadarshan Rejects Plagiarism Charge On <i>Bhooth Bangla</i> Song

Filmmaker Priyadarshan has rejected claims that a song from his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla has been borrowed from Satyajit Ray's 1969 classic Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne. The clarification came after social media users pointed out similarities between the hook line of Bhooth Bangla's song Ram Ji Bhala Karenge and the popular track Bhuter Raja Dilo Bor from Ray's film.

Responding to the speculation, Priyadarshan said such similarities are not unusual and that repetition of words or phrases is common in the music and film industry.

What Priyadarshan Said

The director said at an event, as reported by PTI, "I have huge respect for him because he's one of the masters from whom I learned cinema. The word you are telling is 'bhoot' 'yahan bhoot wahan bhoot'. There are hundreds of movies that have used the word 'deewana' in Indian cinema. Does that mean the first person who used the word 'deewana' has the right to use it? So, it's only a word. The tune has nothing to do with that song."

He further added, "The lyricist has written those, and that is why we were so confident. There's nothing wrong in it because our film is Bhooth Bangla. You should also understand there is another film called Bhoot Bangla before, which is with Mehmood and R D Burman. So naturally that title is repeated now. These things get repeated. Of course, as I've already told you, I respect Satyajit Ray like a god of Indian cinema."

About Bhooth Bangla

The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on April 16. Akshay and Priyadarshan last collaborated on Khatta Meetha in 2010. The film features a large ensemble cast, including Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and the late actor Asrani.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd., in association with Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor.



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