Tabu Recalls Receiving A Guitar From Asha Bhosle As A Birthday Gift: "Will Hold On To This For Life"

Tabu, preparing for the release of Bhooth Bangla, reminisced about a significant birthday moment on Tuesday, where legendary singer Asha Bhosle gifted her a guitar. Calling it one of the most memorable days of her life, Tabu shared a series of pictures with the veteran singer on social media.

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In the photos, Tabu is seen expressing affection by kissing Asha Bhosle's hand, while another pic shows the two sharing a warm embrace.



One of the pictures also features Asha Bhosle holding the guitar she had gifted Tabu on her birthday. The images capture the warm bond between the actor and the iconic singer and offer a glimpse into a cherished personal memory. Tabu also penned a long note to accompany the post.

The caption read, "Tell me of your most memorable days...Tell me of the moments you will never forget. Tell me what moves you the most...Tell me of your most prized possessions. It was my birthday in November and there it was,through my door..this beauty ..this guitar..Ashaji's gift to me. Words could never hold the gratitude I feel..I love and admire you more than I can say,Ashaji..Through your songs we felt love and longing..pain and passion..I will hold on to this for life and Someday soon I hope I can play your songs to you on this."

About Tabu's Upcoming Film Bhooth Bangla

The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on April 16. Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan last collaborated on Khatta Meetha in 2010.

Bhooth Bangla features a large ensemble cast including Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and the late actor Asrani.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd., in association with Cape of Good Films, the film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R. Kapoor.