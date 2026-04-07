Priyadarshan Reveals Why He Divorced Ex-Wife Lissy After Confirming Reunion: 'Ego And Boredom Worked On Us'

Popular director Priyadarshan, who's busy promoting his next Bhooth Bangla, is in headlines for his personal life as well.

The director has started living with his ex-wife, yesteryear actress Lissy, after a decade since their divorce. During a recent chat, Priyadarshan reflected on his marriage and shared why it fell apart. In the same conversation, he also shared what brought them back together.

'Sense of Boredom and Ego Worked on Us'

"We lived together for 32 years. Eventually, a sense of boredom and ego worked on both of us—an ego that said 'I'm because of you, or you are because of me.' That made our relationship a little bitter. So, we decided it was better to move away," he shared during a conversation with Filmfare.

Priyadarshan and Lissy got married in 1990. After a 24-year marriage, the couple filed for divorce in 2014, and it was finalised in 2016.

In another interview, Priyadarshan confirmed that he started living with Lissy after a decade of their divorce. However, he said he has no plans to remarry as of now.

Talking about the reason behind such a big decision, Priyadarshan said, "After a few years (following the divorce), we found out that we both were missing each other. So, we came back. It's as simple as that. That meant there was some genuine love somewhere that was hiding. You need someone. Companionship is very important."

Mammootty Met The Couple After The Reunion

Rumours of reconciliation were rife ever since Priyadarshan and Lissy arrived together at the wedding of legendary director Sibi Malayil's son late last year.

It was confirmed by Lissy as she shared pictures with Priyadarshan and Mammootty on her Instagram.

"Except for a marriage certificate, we are living the same life together," the filmmaker subsequently told Mid-Day.

A source close to the family told the publication that Mammootty met the couple to share his happiness about their reunion. The megastar had recently visited Lissy's studio, Le Magic Lantern, in Chennai for a voice recording for director Mahesh Narayanan's upcoming film Patriot.

The source mentioned that the couple's children—actor Kalyani Priyadarshan and Siddharth—played a major role in their reconciliation. "This decision was taken six to eight months ago. The couple won't remarry. To them, marriage is just a certificate; friendship, companionship, and love are more important," the insider noted.

On the work front, Priyadarshan has hit films like Hera Pheri (2000), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), Hungama (2003), and Hulchul to his credit.