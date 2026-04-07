Tabu Recalls Dance Classes With Akshay Kumar 39 Years Ago: "He Picked Me Up On A Bike"

Tabu and Akshay Kumar spoke about their long-standing friendship while promoting their upcoming film Bhooth Bangla. Although the two first appeared together on screen in the 1996 film Tu Chor Main Sipahi, Akshay revealed that he has known Tabu for much longer.

Details

Speaking at the trailer launch of Bhooth Bangla, Akshay said that his association with Tabu goes back nearly four decades. He shared that they met 39 years ago when both of them were attending the same dance academy.

"I would like to tell you all something about Tabu and me. I have known Tabu for 39 years. We used to go to dance academy together to learn dance," he said. Tabu added to the memory, saying, "He used to pick me up on a bike."

When asked whether Akshay has changed over the years, Tabu said his habits remain the same. "He is the same; he still wakes up at 4 AM and will insist on jogging at 5 AM. He still says, 'Don't eat this or that.' That has not changed at all," she said.

She also mentioned that, despite having worked on eight films with director Priyadarshan, he has remained unchanged.

Tabu and Akshay later collaborated on Hera Pheri (2000), directed by Priyadarshan. With Bhooth Bangla, the two actors have reunited on screen after a gap of 26 years.

About Bhooth Bangla

The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on April 16. Akshay and Priyadarshan last collaborated on Khatta Meetha in 2010.

The film features a large ensemble cast, including Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and the late actor Asrani.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd., in association with Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor.



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