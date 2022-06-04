'Not My Real Daughter,' Writes VJ Anusha Dandekar After Adoption Rumours Surface

Anusha Dandekar shared this image. (courtesy vjanusha)

Anusha Dandekar's latest Instagram entry is the definition of cute. The VJ posted a set of pictures with her goddaughter Sahara. The post sparked rumours that the VJ has adopted the baby girl, after which she edited her caption and also clarified in her Instagram story. She wrote: "I finally have a little girl I can call my own... Introducing this Angel of mine, my Goddaughter Sahara... the ultimate love of my life. Monster and Gangsta and I are going to look after you, spoil you and protect you forever and always! I Love you baby girl, your GOD Mummy." In her Instagram entry, Anusha Dandekar wrote: "Hey everyone the outpour of love is completely loving and so sweet. But she is my goddaughter . Hence I can finally call her my own."

In a separate story, Anusha introduced the real mother and grandmother of the baby, and the mother happens to be Dandekar's best friend. "The REAL MOTHER Zoha and grandmother Sangeeta Aunty of baby Sahara...I am the God Mother...means I vow to look after her whenever my best friend or Sahara needs me, throughout Sahara's life forever and always! So that's why she's like a daughter to me...BUT NOT my real daughter," Anusha Dandekar wrote.

This is what Anusha Dandekar posted:

Here are the screenshots of Anusha Dandekar's Instagram stories:

Screenshot of Anusha Dandekar's Instagram story

Screenshot of Anusha Dandekar's Instagram story.

Anusha Dandekar stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the TV show MTV Dance Crew. Anusha has hosted popular shows like Teen Diva, India's Next Top Model, Rock On, Love School, among others. She was last seen as a host and mentor in the TV reality show MTV Supermodel Of The Year 2, which featured Malaika Arora, Milind Soman. She has also been a part of films like Delhi Belly, Viruddh , Mumbai Matinee and Anthony Kaun Hai, to name a few.