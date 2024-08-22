When Sanjay Dutt And Arshad Warsi Got Into Fight With Drunk Foreigners Who Misbehaved With Anusha Dandekar

Arshad Warsi recently revealed on Samdish Bhatia podcast show that Sanjay Dutt and he got into a fight with foreigners in Bangkok after they misbehaved with Anusha Dandekar. When fans surrounded Sanjay Dutt on the street and started cheering for him, the offenders fled from the scene thinking Sanjay Dutt was a gangster. Arshad Warsi said, "Ek film kiya tha humne, Anthony Kaun Hai? Hum log Bangkok main shoot kar rahe the (We were shooting for Anthony Kaun Hai? in Bangkok)." Pack up ke baad, Sanju ka ek dost hai Bittu, hum sab nikle khaana waana khaane (Sanju, his friend Bittu and me went out to have a snack after pack up). Anusha Dandekar, voh bhi thi film main. Main thoda aage chal raha tha, Sanju aur Bittu thoda peeche chal rahe the. (Anusha was also there in the film. Sanju and Bittu were coming behind me) Anusha aise aage chal rahi thi (Anusha was walking ahead). Do gore wahan pe usko dekhe aur kisi ne kuch comment kiya uspe. (Two foreigners passed a comment at her)."

Arshad continued, "Toh main aaya aur achche lambe chaude the. Mere liye sab lambe chaude hain. Toh voh log thoda pi pa ke tau main aa gaye the (They are quite big and heavy also). Suddenly it looked it we were going to get into a fight. Toh main bhi tau main khada ho gaya. Aur peeche se achanak phir do aur aa gaye, Sanju aur Bittu. Sanju bhi pahaad dikhta hai aur Bittu bhi pahaad ekdum (Sanju and Bittu are tall and heavy)."

"Toh suddenly ab poora scenario change ho gaya (The scene changed suddenly). Ab jhagda hone wala tha, itne main achanak kya hota hai ki fight ke beech main Bittu rukta hai aur bolta hai, 'Ay, camera neeche rakh. (During the fight, Bittu suddenly said, keep your camera down)' Sanju bolta hai, 'Bandh kar.' (Sanju said, stop this). Suddenly, humne fight chod di aur hum bol rahe hain camera rakh (Forgetting the fight, we are telling them to stop the camera). Yeh dono gore soch rahe hain, 'Inko camera se kya problem hai?' (The foreigners were in a fix thinking what issue they had with cameras). Sab wahan se chilla rahe hain, 'Baba, baba.' Toh all of a sudden, these two goras thought ki yeh koi don hain area ke (Meanwhile, fans were screaming. The foreigners thought they were the dons of the areas). They ran. It was a weird scenario," Arshad recalled.

Posts from the bollyblindsngossip

community on Reddit

Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt AKA Munnabhai and Circuit featured in films like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Anthony Kaun Hai? was directed by Raj Kaushal. It featured Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Minissha Lamba and Raghuvir Yadav.