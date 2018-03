'Not Easy' To Cast Kajol And Ajay Devgn In A Film. This Is What It Will Take

Highlights Ajay on working with Kajol: "Whenever we find a great script" "It's not very easy to cast both of us in a film," he added "You need a good script," he said

My review of Raid:-

Loved it. Laughed, clapped and wanted to take Amma home with me !

Yugs review:-

I learnt about income tax!

. — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) March 15, 2018

What will it take to reunite Kajol and Ajay Devgn on screen ? Simple. 'A great script,' the actor told news agency IANS, when asked. Wait, did we say simple? Ajay isn't so sure. "It depends. Whenever we find a great script. It's not very easy to cast both of us in a film. You need a good script," he said, IANS reports. Kajol and Ajay Devgn last collaborated on the animated feature, in which they voiced the leads, in 2010. Time for another film, we say - but should we hold our breath for anotheroror even aoror? Perhaps not - but we can hope.Ajay Devgn's new film, in which he plays an income tax official, released today. After a special screening organised by the actor for his family, Kajol tweeted reviews - her own and on behalf of seven-year-old son Yug:Kajol and Ajay Devgn married in 1999 and also have a daughter - Nysa, 15 - who wasn't at the screening because she's studying in Singapore. Which, as Ajay told IANS, has become a frequent destination for the family. "I try and balance my work very well. I spend a lot of time with my children. Sometimes it happens that you are stuck but most of the time I see to it that I spend time. I keep going to Singapore to spend time with my daughter Nysa and here also I do not work more than eight hours and not on Sundays," Ajay said. Raid done , Ajay Devgn will begin filmingand another untitled film this year. Kajol, who appears only occasionally in films now, was last seen in the Tamil film. She will make a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan'sat the end of the year and is currently working on director Pradeep Sarkar's- a film that her husband is producing, but it doesn't count as a Kajol-Ajay movie, now does it?(With inputs from IANS)