Nora Fatehi Rules The Dance Floor In Dallas. Bonus - A Glimpse Of Akshay Kumar

Still from a video shared by Nora Fatehi. (courtesy: norafatehi)

When Nora Fatehi drops a video you cannot help but stop and stare. On Sunday, Nora's fans were in for a treat when we dropped a glimpse of her performance in Dallas as part of The Entertainers Tour. In the video, she is seen interacting with fans as well as dancing and singing on stage. The video montage also features visuals of her grooving with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. The clip also contains testimonials of fans who travelled from across the US to watch Nora create magic on stage. Along with the video, Nora said: “Dallas was lit. Thank u guys for coming #Dancewithnora,” with heart and fire emojis.

Watch the video here:

Before this, Nora shared another incredible video from The Entertainers Tour. The post features Nora making a grand entrance onto the stage, soaring through the air. Nora looks gorgeous in a sparkling red outfit as she performs the party anthem Dirty Little Secret, while the ecstatic audience cheers her on. This particular footage is from Nora's electrifying performances in both Dallas and Atlanta. For those unfamiliar, Dirty Little Secret is a song originally sung by Nora and Zack Knight.

In the caption, Nora wrote, "DLS in ATL" along with a series of emojis and tagged The Entertainers Tour's official account. Actress Shamita Shetty responded to the post with excitement, commenting, "Wooooooooo" and adding some fire emojis.

In addition to Nora Fatehi, The Entertainers Tour led by Akshay Kumar also featured Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa, Aparshakti Khurana, Zara Khan, and singers Jasleen Royal and Stebin Ben.

Nora Fatehi recently showcased her talent on a global platform as she participated in the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Alongside Balqees, Rahma Riad, and Manal, she performed the track, Light The Sky, leaving the audience mesmerised.

Nora also made a special appearance in Ajay Devgn's Thank God. Her performance in the song Manike, alongside Sidharth Malhotra, captured the hearts of millions of viewers.