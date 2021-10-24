'No One Should Die On A Film Set': Priyanka Chopra Mourns Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo of Halyna Hutchins. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra )

A day after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was accidentally shot dead by actor Alec Baldwin on the sets of their film Rust in New Mexico, Priyanka Chopra mourned the Ukraine-born cinematographer on Twitter and wrote: "No one should die on a film set. Period." On Thursday, Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on Rust set, killing the film's cinematographer and wounding its director Joel Souza, said police officials in Santa Fe in a statement, reported news agency AFP. Mr Souza was hospitalised and now released. Sharing a picture of Halyna Hutchins on Twitter, Priyanka Chopra wrote: "I'm so shook. I cannot imagine what everyone involved in this tragedy is feeling. There are no words. No one should die on a film set. Period. My heart goes out to Halyna Hutchins family and everyone who knew her."

See Priyanka Chopra's tweet here:

I'm so shook. I cannot imagine what everyone involved in this tragedy is feeling. There are no words. No one should die on a film set. Period. My heart goes out to Halyna Hutchins family and everyone who knew her. pic.twitter.com/C6fxT8kyir — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 23, 2021

After the fatal shooting on Rust set, Alec Baldwin wrote in a series of tweets that he is "heart broken" and is "fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred." His tweets read: "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna." Read Alec Baldwin's tweets here:

1-

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

2- I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna. — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

Halyna Hutchins was known for her work on films like Snowbound, Blindfire, Archenemy and The Mad Hatter.

Alec Baldwin is playing the lead in the 19th century film. Assistant Director Dave Halls has handed the gun to the actor during a rehearsal and had called out "cold gun," which is a code in entertainment for a weapon which has no live ammunition, while doing so, reported AFP. No charges have been filed against Alec Baldwin so far, Santa Fe sheriff spokesman Juan Rios told AFP.