Prop Gun On Set Of Alec Baldwins Movie 'Rust' Goes Off, Kills Woman

A 42-year-old woman died after being shot during the filming of a movie starring Alec Baldwin. (File)

A woman has died after being shot during the filming of a movie starring Alec Baldwin, US law enforcement officers said Thursday.

"Two individuals were shot during the filming of a scene on the set of the movie western 'Rust'," the sheriff in Santa Fe, New Mexico said in a statement.

"One shooting victim, a 42-year-old female... has succumbed to her injuries."

The sheriff's office said the incident involved a gun that was being used as a prop for the 19th century western.

"According to investigators, it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged.

"Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged."

The dead woman, who was 42 years old, had been airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital.

The second person, a 42-year-old man, was taken by ambulance to a different hospital where he was said to be receiving emergency care.

"This incident remains an active investigation," the sheriff said.

Baldwin co-produces and stars as Harland Rust, an outlaw whose grandson is convicted of murder, and who goes on the run with him when the boy is sentenced to hang for the crime.

Baldwin, 63, has been on television and in films since the 1980s.

As well as a number of high profile movie roles, he garnered new fans with his portrayal of former President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)