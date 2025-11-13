Why Hilaria Baldwin Says Her 26-Year Age Gap With Husband Alec Baldwin Can Sometimes Be "A Flex"

Hilaria Baldwin, who is the wife of Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin, is talking about the age difference between them, and the dynamics of their relationship.

The multi-hyphenate, 41, was the latest guest on the Uncut and Uncensored with Caroline Stanbury podcast, where she discussed the 26-year age gap with her husband, 67, whom she married in 2012, reports People magazine.

She said, "I don't believe that age is just a number, at least in our situation. I think that there's certain things where I have to look at him and say he has 26 more years of experience. And sometimes that's a flex, and sometimes that means that we need to do a little therapy".

Speaking further about their age difference, the season 34 Dancing with the Stars alum said one thing she's learned is that you "can't please everybody".

"I think that is a big lesson for me", Hilaria added, noting the importance of knowing "what you want" by the time you enter your 40s.

"That's a beautiful thing, you know, for your relationship, you know what you want, and there's probably a confidence that you have now that is extremely sexy and extremely just comforting. Whereas the ups and the downs and the insecurities that we often have when we're younger and not knowing ourselves", she shared.

Hilaria and Alex share seven children: daughters, Carmen Gabriela, 12, Maria Lucia Victoria, 4, and Ilaria Catalina Irena, 2, as well as four sons, Rafael Thomas, 10, Leonardo Angel Charles, 9, Romeo Alejandro David, 7, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 5.

"I think that that is only a gift that comes with age", she added.

Alec is also a father to daughter Ireland Baldwin, 30, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.