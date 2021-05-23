Nikki Tamboli Is Sharing Postcards From Cape Town - One Pic At A Time

Nikki Tamboli shared this image. (courtesy nikki_tamboli)

Nikki Tamboli, who is one of the contestants in the TV reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, is having the time of her life in Cape Town, where the shooting of the show is taking place. On Sunday, Nikki posted a happy picture of herself along with her friend and fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla and singer Astha Gill. In the picture, the trio can be seen happily posing together. The caption on Nikki's post read: "Best friends share laughs, memories and inside jokes. They will always be honest and stand by your side no matter what. They wipe your tears, pick you up when you fall, and are forever a piece of your heart."

See what she posted:

Before this, Nikki shared a stunning picture of herself in a black bikini and she wrote: "You're the only fish in the sea for me." ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Sharing a picture perfect moment from the beach, the actress wrote in her caption: "My very own desi boys in cape town Varun Sood and Vishal Singh."

Besides work, Nikki Tamboli spends her day with "high tides and good vibes."

Model-turned-actress Nikki Tamboli is known for her roles in films like Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu, Kanchana 3 and Thipparaa Meesam. She was also the second runner up of the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss 14, which was won by Rubina Dilaik, who recently recovered from COVID-19. Rubina's husband Abhinav Shukla is a participant in Khatron Ke Khiladi, so is singer and Bigg Boss 14 first runner-up Rahul Vaidya.