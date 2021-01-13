Nick Jonas Watched The White Tiger. 'My Wife Priyanka Chopra Is Exceptional,' He Writes. Aww

Priyanka Chopra in a still from The White Tiger (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights The film releases on Netflix on January 22

Nick Jonas thought Priyanka was "exceptional" in the film

Nick described the film as "unreal"

Priyanka Chopra's much talked about movie The White Tiger has really left an impression on her husband Nick Jonas. As the film released in theatres on January 13, Nick Jonas, who lives in Los Angeles, must have enjoyed a special show at home and shared his review on his Instagram story. "This movie is unreal and my wife Priyanka Chopra is exceptional in it," Nick Jonas posted along with an Instagram story, of him watching the film's trailer. Sharing Nick's story on her Instagram, Priyanka wrote: "Aww, I love you." Priyanka and Nick appear to be in separate countries. Priyanka was busy filming her next project in London, which she recently wrapped and dived headfirst into promotional duties for The White Tiger.

Here's how Nick Jonas cheered for Priyanka Chopra:

Screenshot of Nick Jonas' Instagram story

In The White Tiger, Priyanka Chopra co-stars with Rajkummar and Adarsh Gourav, who plays the protagonist. As the title suggests, the film is based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning debut novel The White Tiger. According to the novel's plotline, the film follows the story of an ambitious chaiwala Balram Halwai, whose self-made journey takes him to the pinnacle of success as a big shot entrepreneur. But the plot of the story is laden with murder, love and deceit.

The White Tiger is directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Ramin Bahrani, who is best known for movies such as 99 Homes and Man Push Cart. Priyanka Chopra has also come on board as the executive producer.

The White Tiger is set to premiere on Netflix globally on January 22.