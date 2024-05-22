Nick Jonas' One-Word Reaction To Priyanka Chopra's New Look

Nick Jonas shared this image on his Instagram story.

Priyanka Chopra recently arrived in Rome to celebrate Bulgari's 140th anniversary and the grand unveiling of their exquisite high jewellery collection, Aeterna. The event, held at Rome's historic marvel, Terme di Diocleziano, recently opened to the public, included a show and a star-studded gala dinner. The actress, who is the global brand ambassador of Bulgari, left everyone impressed with her impeccable fashion choices including her singer-husband Nick Jonas.

Nick Jonas shared a picture of Priyanka Chopra that was captured during the fashion event on his Instagram story. In the picture, the actress shows off a stunning outfit and debuts a chic new hairstyle. Priyanka looks elegant as she stepped out in an off-shoulder white and black dress with shoulder-length hair. She accentuated her look with a Serpenti Aeterna necklace. Captioning the picture, Nick Jonas wrote, "Wow."

During the soirée, Priyanka Chopra shared picture-perfect moments with fellow actors including Anne Hathaway, Liu Yifei, and Shu Qi. For the unversed, all three actresses are global ambassadors of Bulgari. Anne Hathaway sported a white outfit featuring a thigh-high slit, while Shu Qi opted for a striking blue and red ensemble. Liu Yifei, on the other hand, was seen dressed in a green and golden dress. The stars were seen laughing and engaging in fun conversations.

Prior to the event, Priyanka Chopra treated her fans and followers to a sneak peek of her ensemble on her Instagram Stories. Accompanied by the upbeat tune of TRINIX's Sweet Dreams, she was seen showing off her Serpenti Aeterna necklace, short hair and outfit.

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick got married in 2018. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, in 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film Heads Of State. The film is helmed by director Ilya Naishuller. It also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles. The actress will also be seen in The Bluff. The film is directed by Frank E Flowers. Additionally, she announced her collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary, Born Hungry.