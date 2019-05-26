Nick Jonas' Gift For Priyanka Chopra On 'First Anniversary': Fan Girl Moment With Mariah Carey

Priyanka Chopra and Mariah Carey in London. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's love story is no less than a fairy tale and the couple frequently give us glimpses of their love on social media. Celebrating one year of togetherness, Nick Jonas, who was miles away from his wife, made sure that she celebrates their first anniversary with her "favourite" Mariah Carey. Sharing photos with singer Mariah Carey and a friend, Priyanka attributed Nick's contribution in making her fan moment possible and wrote: "The best husband ever.. A Lambily member's dream came true...Even though he was busy and we were apart, he made sure I celebrated our one year anniversary with my favourite! The incomparable Mariah Carey - you were amazing! So lovely meeting you and thank you for the incredible show ... you will always be my baby Nick Jonas. Happy one year love! Fazeela thanks for being my date! So fun!"

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in London, was attending Mariah Carey's show in the city and met the singer backstage, reported Daily Mail. Mariah Carey took a snap with the actress and shared it on social media. "With the gorgeous Priyanka Chopra backstage in London tonight. Lambily you were amazing!! Let's do this again tomorrow!" she wrote in her post.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas also shared an adorable post for his wife on Instagram. In his post, Nick mentioned that he went to see Hollywood film Beauty And The Beast with Priyanka on this very same day one year ago and he is "grateful" for the amazing journey they have made so far. Sharing their beautiful picture from their recent debut at the Cannes Film Festival, Nick wrote: "One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife. I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you. Priyanka Chopra."

Reacting to the post, Priyanka Chopra wrote: "The most amazing thing that ever happened to me is you. I love you babs."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently made their debut at the Cannes Film Festival after which Priyanka headed for Ethiopia to fulfill her duties as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and Nick continued world tour to promote his album. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December last year at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace.