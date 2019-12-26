Nick Jonas Gets Priyanka Chopra A Batmobile On Christmas. They Had So Much Fun In The Snow

Priyanka and Nick in winter wonderland (courtesy priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Christmas in a snow-caked winter wonderland. So, this Christmas, Priyanka Chopra witnessed Santa Claus arriving in a... no, not a sleigh but a Batmobile. Yes, that's right. For the uninitiated, Batmobile is the all-black vehicle driven by Batman in the superhero comics. Nick Jonas gifted Priyanka Chopra a snow-bike with snow-cutter wheels this Christmas and Priyanka's excitement spilled onto Instagram like this: "Santa drove in on my bat mobile! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you!" Priyanka shared a bunch of videos and photos, in which she can be seen riding the 'Batmobile' with Nick Jonas."

Here's how much fun Priyanka and Nick had in the snow, courtesy the 'Batmobile'.

Nick Jonas surely brought a smile on Priyanka Chopra's face and here's what he had to say: "Nothing better than seeing her smile."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also wished their fans and followers a very merry Christmas on Instagram with an adorable message: "It's the happiest Christmas. From ours to yours. Merry Christmas." Priyanka was stunning in a gold ensemble while Nick was cute and dashing in a Christmas-themed sweater.

Priyanka and Nick's Christmas celebrations were also joined by the entire "crew", including Priyanka's friend Mubina Rattonsey, cousin Divya Jyoti, mom Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra.

Now, let's browse through the pages of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Christmas eve diaries:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Netflix film The White Tiger. Priyanka's Marathi film Paani, produced by her Purple Pebble Pictures, won the National Award for Best Film On Environmental Conservation earlier this week.