National Film Awards: Priyanka Chopra 'Can't Believe She Wasn't There' To Cheer For Her Marathi Movie Paani

Busy star Priyanka Chopra, who shuttles between Mumbai and the US through the year, celebrated the success of her Marathi film Paani, which won the Best Film On Environmental Conservation prize at Monday's National Awards. Priyanka, who, on Twitter wished she was there to collect Paani's National Award, also added a thank you note for director Adinath Kothare in her tweet: "Such an honour to receive the prestigious National Film Awards for Paani (Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation). I cannot believe I wasn't there to receive this! Thank you, Adinath Kothare for making such a wonderful movie for us and receiving the award on our behalf." Paani, which is expected to release in theatres in 2020, is produced by Priyanka's production house Purple Pebble Pictures. Paani marks the directorial debut of Adinath Kothare, who also stars in the movie.

Such an honour to receive the prestigious #NationalFilmAwards for #Paani (Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation).

I cannot believe I wasn't there to receive this! Thank u @adinathkothare for making such a wonderful movie for us & receiving the award on our behalf... pic.twitter.com/1cFSyuVxcm — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 23, 2019

In a separate tweet, Priyanka cheered for her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra, who are part of her production house Purple Pebble Pictures: "Bravo Madhu Chopra, Siddharth Chopra and Team Purple Pebble Pictures, Mahesh Kothare, Kothare Vision. So proud of each one of you. This was a passion project for us all, tackling a very important subject and I'm grateful for all the love and support we've received for it."

... Bravo @chopramadhu1@Iamsidchopra and team @purplepebblepic@maheshkothare@KothareVision. So proud of each one of you. This was a passion project for us all, tackling a very important subject and I'm grateful for all the love and support we've received for it. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 23, 2019

Soon after her tweets, Priyanka Chopra went live on her Instagram story from a flight, saying: "I'm on a plane..." and adding: "Very excited because it is my second Marathi film which has won a National Award. This was a very, very special effort." Purple Pebble Pictures also produced Marathi movie Ventilator, which won three National Awards in 2017.

Meanwhile, an ecstatic director, who collected Paani's National Award from Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday, tweeted: "Paani my upcoming film as an actor, and also my Directorial Debut - Wins the 66th National Film Award for the Best Feature Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation."

'Paani' my upcoming film as an actor, and also my Directorial Debut - Wins the 66th National Film Award for the 'Best Feature Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation' #66NationalFilmAwards#PAANI#MarathiFilm#Releasing2020@priyankachopra@PurplePebblePicpic.twitter.com/iawMM4X8TO — Adinath Kothare (@adinathkothare) December 23, 2019

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar's The Sky Is Pink remains Purple Pebble Pictures' last production so far, which released in October.