Priyanka Chopra On New Film Paani: 'It Reflects The Realities Of The World'

Priyanka Chopra says it's important to showcase the realities of the world with films

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 16, 2018 13:01 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Priyanka Chopra On New Film Paani: 'It Reflects The Realities Of The World'

Priyanka Chopra at an event in Mumbai

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Priyanka Chopra shared news of her fourth Marathi film on Twitter
  2. Paani will be based on water scarcity in Maharashtra
  3. The film will be directed by newcomer Adinath Kothare
After producing regional films such as Ventilator, Kaay Re Rascala, Pahuna and Sarvann among others, Priyanka Chopra is all set to produce another Marathi film, titled Paani. The movie will focus on the issue of water scarcity. "There are many stories that reflect the realities of the world we live in and I believe it's very important to showcase them and bring that message to more people in a way that they can connect with. Paani is one such story and we're looking forward to working with Adinath," Priyanka told Bollywood Hungama. The actress co-owns Purple Pebble Pictures with her mother Madhu Chopra and she said that the aim of her company is to scout new talent. "At Purple Pebble Pictures, we want to tell good stories,give new talent a chance and provide the audience with an entertaining experience," the 35-year-old actress said.

The former Miss World on Monday formally announced the project on Twitter. "This is what I had envisioned when starting Purple Pebble Pictures - a platform for good stories and new talent. Paani is special because it's based on a true story and deals with a very topical issue. Welcome aboard Adinath Kothare and team. Let's create something special together."
 

Comments
Directed by debutant Adinath Kothare, Paani, will be Purple Pebble Pictures' fourth Marathi venture. The movie reportedly draws inspiration from true events and is based on the problem of water scarcity in Nagdarwadi, which is a drought prone area of Maharashtra. The film will feature Rucha Vaidya, Subodh Bhave, Kishor Kadam and Girish Joshi.

For Priyanka's first Marathi production Ventilator, director Rajesh Mapuskar won a National Award. She has also backed Bhojpuri, Assamese and Sikkimese films as a producer.



For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Priyanka Chopra Paanipurple pebble picturesPriyanka Chopra photos

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................