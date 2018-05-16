Priyanka Chopra On New Film Paani: 'It Reflects The Realities Of The World'

Priyanka Chopra at an event in Mumbai

Highlights Priyanka Chopra shared news of her fourth Marathi film on Twitter Paani will be based on water scarcity in Maharashtra The film will be directed by newcomer Adinath Kothare

This is what I had envisioned when starting @PurplePebblePic...A platform for good stories & new talent. #Paani is special because it's based on a true story & deals with a very topical issue.Welcome aboard @adinathkothare & team...let's create something special together!#Marathihttps://t.co/h33zsVHtQl — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 15, 2018

After producing regional films such asandamong others, Priyanka Chopra is all set to produce another Marathi film, tit led. The movie will focus on the issue of water scarcity. "There are many stories that reflect the realities of the world we live in and I believe it's very important to showcase them and bring that message to more people in a way that they can connect with.is one such story and we're looking forward to working with Adinath," Priyanka told Bollywood Hungama. The actress co-owns Purple Pebble Pictures with her mother Madhu Chopra and she said that the aim of her company is to scout new talent. "At Purple Pebble Pictures, we want to tell good stories,give new talent a chance and provide the audience with an entertaining experience," the 35-year-old actress said. The former Miss World on Monday formally announced the project on Twitter. "This is what I had envisioned when starting Purple Pebble Pictures - a platform for good stories and new talent.is special because it's based on a true story and deals with a very topical issue. Welcome aboard Adinath Kothare and team. Let's create something special together." Directed by debutant Adinath Kothare,, will be Purple Pebble Pictures' fourth Marathi venture. The movie reportedly draws inspiration from true events and is based on the problem of water scarcity in Nagdarwadi, which is a drought prone area of Maharashtra. The film will feature Rucha Vaidya, Subodh Bhave, Kishor Kadam and Girish Joshi.For Priyanka's first Marathi production, director Rajesh Mapuskar won a National Award. She has also backed Bhojpuri, Assamese and Sikkimese films as a producer.

