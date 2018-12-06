Nick Jonas' Brother Joe's Note For Priyanka Chopra Is So Cute: 'Welcome To The Family'

"Super married! I love you both!" Joe Jonas wrote for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: December 06, 2018 21:50 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Nick Jonas' Brother Joe's Note For Priyanka Chopra Is So Cute: 'Welcome To The Family'

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas had a destination wedding in Jodhpur


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. 'Welcome to the family, Pri,' wrote Joe Jonas
  2. Joe Jonas was a constant part of Nick, Priyanka's wedding festivities
  3. Nick and Priyanka had a destination wedding in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra, who is now officially Priyanka Chopra Jonas (as per her Instagram profile), was welcomed into the Jonas family with an adorable note from her brother-in-law Joe Jonas. On Thursday, Joe shared a photo of Priyanka and Nick to say: "Super married! I love you both!" Aww... how cute is that? And if that was not enough, Joe Jonas, who has clearly picked a nickname for Priyanka, added: "Welcome to the family, Pri. Congratulations! My face hurts from all the smiling this week." Joe Jonas' plus one at his brother's wedding in India was his fiancee Sophie Turner (Game Of Thrones' Sansa Stark). For the wedding festivities in Jodhpur, Joe Jonas led Team Groom, which also included the other two Jonas brothers Kevin and Frankie.

Read Joe Jonas' post here:

 

 

Joe Jonas also recently jumped to Priyanka Chopra's defence against an offensive article, which has now been taken down and replaced with an apology. Sophie Turner also slammed the article and posted this tweet:

 

 

 

 

During Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding festivities, Joe and Sophie, along with the Jonas family, have often featured in photos and videos shared by the bride and the groom. The sangeet special video posted by Priyanka Chopra had glimpses of both Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's performances from the night. Meanwhile, Sophie Turner appeared to be the loudest cheerleader for Team Bride at Priyanka's mehendi ceremony. Priyanka's brother Siddharth, cousin Parineeti Chopra and mother Madhu Chopra also feature in the wedding updates.

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love. Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together. And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends...#grateful @nickjonas : @calebjordanlee @josevilla @josephradhik

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

 

 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted a reception in New Delhi on Tuesday, which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

mfguop28

Priyanka and Nick with PM Modi in Delhi

dqeg8jmg

Priyanka and Nick with their families in Delhi

 

The newlyweds flew in to Mumbai on Thursday night.



For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

priyanka chopra nick jonasjoe jonas

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rajasthan ElectionTelangana ElectionElection 2018Live TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreIndia vs AustraliaEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusUpcoming MoviesBabri MasjidChristian MichelBulandshahr ViolenceFlipkartAsus Zenfone Max Pro M2

................................ Advertisement ................................