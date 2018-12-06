Nick Jonas' Brother Joe's Note For Priyanka Chopra Is So Cute: 'Welcome To The Family'

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas had a destination wedding in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra, who is now officially Priyanka Chopra Jonas (as per her Instagram profile), was welcomed into the Jonas family with an adorable note from her brother-in-law Joe Jonas. On Thursday, Joe shared a photo of Priyanka and Nick to say: "Super married! I love you both!" Aww... how cute is that? And if that was not enough, Joe Jonas, who has clearly picked a nickname for Priyanka, added: "Welcome to the family, Pri. Congratulations! My face hurts from all the smiling this week." Joe Jonas' plus one at his brother's wedding in India was his fiancee Sophie Turner (Game Of Thrones' Sansa Stark). For the wedding festivities in Jodhpur, Joe Jonas led Team Groom, which also included the other two Jonas brothers Kevin and Frankie.

Read Joe Jonas' post here:

Joe Jonas also recently jumped to Priyanka Chopra's defence against an offensive article, which has now been taken down and replaced with an apology. Sophie Turner also slammed the article and posted this tweet:

This is disgusting. @TheCut should be ashamed to have someone write such evil words. What Nick & Pri have is Beautiful Love. Thank u, Next. https://t.co/G3hvXmhm9O — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) December 5, 2018

This is wildly inappropriate and totally disgusting. Very disappointed that The Cut would give anyone a platform to spew such bullshit. https://t.co/iYKaifKJP6 — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) December 5, 2018

During Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding festivities, Joe and Sophie, along with the Jonas family, have often featured in photos and videos shared by the bride and the groom. The sangeet special video posted by Priyanka Chopra had glimpses of both Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's performances from the night. Meanwhile, Sophie Turner appeared to be the loudest cheerleader for Team Bride at Priyanka's mehendi ceremony. Priyanka's brother Siddharth, cousin Parineeti Chopra and mother Madhu Chopra also feature in the wedding updates.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted a reception in New Delhi on Tuesday, which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Priyanka and Nick with PM Modi in Delhi

Priyanka and Nick with their families in Delhi

The newlyweds flew in to Mumbai on Thursday night.

