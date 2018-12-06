Priyanka Chopra 'Honoured' To Be On Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women List Second Time In A Row

Priyanka Chopra is at #94 on the list (courtesy priyankachopra)

Highlights Priyanka is at #94 on Forbes' List of 100 Most Powerful Women of 2018 She's one of only four Indians on the list "Honoured to be a part of such an exclusive," wrote Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra, who just married to Nick Jonas, has been placed #94 on Forbes' List of 100 Most Powerful Women of 2018 - she's one of only four Indians on a list topped by outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel. In an Instagram post, the 36-year-old professed herself "honoured" to be on the prestigious list twice now. "Thank you Forbes! Honoured to be a part of such an exclusive and illustrious list of Power Women in the world for the second time. It's a reminder to stay hungry, keep pushing the status quo and continuing to do what I love. And on that note... back to work." The Forbes list describes Priyanka as: "Arguably the most successful Bollywood actor to cross over to Hollywood."

See Priyanka Chopra's post:

HCL head Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and media mogul Shobhana Bhartia are also on the list. Priyanka, best-known abroad for her work in the US network show Quantico and films such as Baywatch, is one of several women from showbiz to have made the cut with Oprah Winfrey, Viacom and CBS boss Shari Redstone, NBC chairperson Bonnie Hammer, Universal Pictures chairperson Donna Langley, popstars Beyonce and Taylor Swift, Disney top executive Dana Walden, producer Kathleen Kennedy and top showrunner Shonda Rhimes. The list also contains such august names as Queen Elizabeth II, Serena Williams, Sheryl Sandberg, Christine Lagarde and Melinda Gates.

This year, Priyanka Chopra has moved up the list three places from last, from #97 to #94.

Priyanka Chopra, who starred in over 50 Bollywood films, is also a producer and headlined her own US TV series, Quantico. She made her Hollywood debut as the antagonist in Dwayne The Rock Johnson's Baywatch in 2016. She recently ventured into the tech sphere by investing in an online dating app. Priyanka, a UNICEF ambassador, also has a career in music and two films lined-up for release, one each in Hollywood and Bollywood.

Priyanka Chopra recently trended a great deal not just for her big fat destination wedding in Udaipur over the weekend, but also for the Internet's strong defence of her against an offensive article by The Cut, which has now been taken down and replaced with an apology. On the work front in Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy with The Sky Is Pink, her film with Farhan Akhtar, which is being directed by Shonali Bose.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.