'Sexist, Racist, Disgusting' Priyanka Chopra Article Enrages Sonam Kapoor And Twitter

An absurdly offensive piece titled 'Is Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Love For Real?' in The Cut has raised hackles across the Internet, with Sonam Kapoor amongst the many outraged Twitter users who have responded angrily. The article, written by journalist Mariah Smith, labels Priyanka a 'modern-day scam artist' and suggests that Nick Jonas has 'married into a fraudulent relationship against his will' and has invited upon both the writer and The Cut an avalanche of criticism. A furious Sonam tweeted, "For a publication that 'shows women what they are made of' The Cut has a lot to answer for. The article on Priyanka Chopra was sexist, racist and disgusting. Also it's written by a woman which is so sad. It reeks of envy and bitterness."

Sonam is certainly not alone in her condemnation. Ms Smith and The Cut have been shredded for attacking Priyanka in the manner they have. And before you assume it's fans of the actress outraging over criticism of their star, here is some of the judgement that the article passes on Priyanka, who married Nick Jonas in Jodhpur over the weekend. To start, it makes the extraordinary leap of faith by seeing Priyanka asking before they began dating Nick to text her directly instead of sending tweets her team had access to as proof that she intended to break his heart (which she clearly didn't, given the recent nuptials). Ms Smith makes this point in the most insulting of terms: "Nick Jonas DM'd Priyanka on Twitter, and their exchange launched the very beginning of Priyanka's plan to make this Nick Jonas opportunity her forever bitch...Aside from the offensive Hollywoodness of Priyanka telling another celebrity that her "team" reads her direct messages, what she was really doing here was quite possibly dropping a hint to Nick that she was going to break his heart. Or, at the very least: She was indicating that he'd been added to the short list of Hollywood men that she and her team would test out for a possible romance."

As empirical evidence of the above, Mariah Smith cites Tom Hiddleston, with whom Priyanka Chopra co-presented an Emmy award. He seems to be the only name on her 'short list of Hollywood men to be tested for a possible romance.'

Next, Priyanka's confession that she 'works very hard to spoil herself' is connected to 'shopping around for the finer things in life while her team shops for finer men.' In one fell swoop negating her many achievements and feeding into the misogynistic trope in which successful women are shamed for spending their hard-earned money on themselves.

There's much more in this ridiculous vein, if you care to read through the article, including assuming that Priyanka Chopra would be offended that people thought 'her mangalsutra could be so small and nondescript' - this inferred from a relatively innocuous tweet the actress posted about letting the world know when she got married. Meantime, Nick Jonas is cast as a hapless groom 'blinded by love' and unable to see through his bride's supposed machinations. Apparently, "All Nick wanted was a possible fling with Hollywood's latest It Woman, but instead he wound up staring straight at a life sentence with a global scam artist."

On Twitter, where Sonam has led the charge, Mariah Smith is being tagged to comments such as: "The sexism, racism and xenophobia really jumped out. You're so mad that a deserving Indian woman found someone who values her worth. The one time a South Asian woman is thriving in Hollywood after working so hard, she gets called a scammer. I hope you do some soul-searching." Another comment read: "Forget petty. This piece is problematic and embarrassing," while another user added: "Wow. Didn't really expect this type of narrative. Whether they're real or not, this article is a new low. Hope you find better things to write about."

A quick glance through Wikipedia would have told Mariah Smith what she clearly ignored while writing her mean-spirited piece: that Priyanka Chopra is one of the biggest stars in the world, won Miss World, starred in over 50 Bollywood films, headlined her own US network show Quantico, was cast opposite Dwayne The Rock Johnson in Baywatch, has a musical career, is an UNICEF ambassador, has been on the Time 100 list, wrote for Meghan Markle when she was on the Time List, has made it to the Forbes global rich list, runs a successful production house, and has been decorated by the government. She really requires no defending on Twitter.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' three-day wedding celebration concluded over the weekend. On Tuesday, a reception for the newlyweds was hosted in New Delhi, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.