New Releases This Week: <i>A Very Jonas Christmas Movie</i>, <i>ONE SHOT With Ed Sheeran</i>, <i>Dashavatar</i> And More

A new week means a fresh round of OTT drops to keep you entertained. Whether you are in the mood for something light, inspiring or just plain fun, the platforms are packed with variety this week (November 17 - November 21). So grab your blanket, charge your devices and get ready for some solid screen time.

1. A Very Jonas Christmas Movie (November 14) — Disney+

The Jonas Brothers (Kevin, Joe and Nick) are wrapping up their world tour in London, but all they really want is to get home for Christmas. Of course, nothing goes as planned. Missed flights, delays, and a few hilarious hiccups later, the brothers find themselves on a chaotic journey that tests both their patience and their bond.

2. Lefter: The Story of The Ordinarius (November 14) — Netflix

This biographical drama follows Lefter Küçükandonyadis, a Turkish football legend who faced more than just opponents on the field. From his rise as a prodigy to his struggles with prejudice and self-doubt, the show paints a grounded picture of talent meeting turmoil.

3. Taxi Driver 3 (November 17) — Viki

Lee Je Hoon and his team are back in action. The Rainbow Taxi crew once again takes justice into their own hands, helping those who have been ignored by the system. Season 3 turns the revenge meter up a notch, mixing emotional payoffs with high-stakes missions.

4. Heroes Next Door (November 17) — Coupang Play

A bunch of ex-special forces soldiers hang up their uniforms and trade battlefields for their own neighbourhood – but old habits die hard. When trouble hits close to home, they jump into action again, this time to protect their community.

5. June Farms (November 17) — Prime Video

Welcome to June Farms, where the cows are calm, but the humans? Not so much. Entrepreneur Matt Baumgartner runs his upstate New York farm, restaurant and event space with a team of well-meaning but often clueless twenty-somethings. It is an unscripted mix of chaos, charm and country life.

6. Champagne Problems (November 19) — Netflix

A high-flying executive flies to France for a business deal but ends up with a different kind of assignment – falling in love. Her goal is to seal an acquisition before Christmas, but she is thrown off course when she meets a charming Parisian who turns out to be the founder's son.

7. Dashavatar (November 14) — Zee5

This Marathi thriller by Subodh Khanolkar follows an ageing folk performer whose final Dashavatar play blurs the line between faith and reality. Starring Dilip Prabhavalkar, Bharat Jadhav, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Siddharth Menon, the film became 2025's highest-grossing Marathi release and is now set for its OTT debut.

8. Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4 (November 20) — Netflix

The Nublar Six are back, but survival is not getting any easier. Between saving endangered dinosaurs and staying alive themselves, they are dealing with more danger – and more dinosaurs – than ever.

9. ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran (November 21) — Netflix

Ed Sheeran takes over New York – one night, one city, one camera. This is not your typical concert film; it is a real-time performance that captures him moving through the city and playing his biggest hits.

10. Kathleen Madigan: The Family Thread (November 21) — Prime Video

Comedian Kathleen Madigan is back with new jokes, old wisdom and plenty of family chaos. From explaining how gambling could pass as math class to talking about her cats and ageing parents, she keeps it real, funny and perfectly relatable.