New Mother Alia Bhatt Reviews Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway - 'It Hit So Much Harder'

Alia Bhatt shared this picture. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Actress Alia Bhatt spent her Saturday night in the company of her mother and sister while watching Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and she could not be any happier. The Gangubai star was all praises for Rani Mukerji's performance in her latest film, which deals closely with a mother's fight to win back her children, who were forcefully taken away from her. Reviewing the film, Alia Bhatt put up an Instagram story on Sunday. In an extended post, Alia Bhatt, who is a new mother, expressed how the story of a struggling mother, impacted her deeply. Alongside showering praises on Rani, Alia Bhatt also took the opportunity to express her admiration for Jim Sarbh's work as she called him a "chameleon", who can mold himself into any character.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post here:

Notably, Alia Bhatt was not the only one who had something nice to say about the film. Earlier, actress Katrina Kaif shared her review of the film and needless to say, the actress was thoroughly impressed with Rani Mukerji's performance. In a post shared on Instagram Stories, Katrina Kaif uploaded a poster of the film with the note: “What an incredibly gripping story, just captivates you, a rollercoaster of emotions – Rani Mukerji no words to describe your brilliance, spellbound. Huge congratulations to the entire team,” and tagged director Ashhima Chibber and producer Nikkhil Advani. She also added the caption, “Must watch.”

Katrina Kaif's husband and actor Vicky Kaushal also shared his review of the film on Instagram Stories. He wrote, “Makes your heart go out to families which have gone through the ordeal for real! Brilliantly told and performed. Hats off to #Rani Mukherjee for bearing her soul out... also Jim Sarbh, Anirban Bhattacharya, and the entire ensemble cast for their nuanced performances. Ashhima Chibber you are going to make people cry and love you for it. Congrats Nikkhil Advani.”

Meanwhile, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee wrote about the film: "Rani Mukerji, on her part, lets it rip and the film trips on its excesses. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is an overheated affair that sucks the air out of an intrinsically moving story that deserved infinitely better." About performances, he said, “Anirban Bhattacharya and Jim Sarbh are accomplished actors. Their performances are markedly more refined than the film as a whole. But Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is a Rani Mukerji show. She is the solitary star here. She renders everyone else insignificant."

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway tells the story of Devika Chatterjee, an Indian immigrant mother who leads a seemingly idyllic life in Norway with her husband and two children. However, her life takes a sudden and devastating turn when her children are removed from her care by the Norwegian foster system due to differences in culture. Determined to get her children back, Devika embarks on a journey that takes her to great lengths. Inspired by true events, the movie has been filmed extensively in Estonia and India.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She also has Heart Of Stone, which will mark her Hollywood debut.