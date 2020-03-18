Neha Dhupia's Pic Of Daughter Mehr Is 'What Actually Matters'

Neha Dhupia shared this picture. (courtesy: nehadhupia)

Neha Dhupia's latest post on Instagram is melting our hearts. The actress shared a couple of adorable pictures featuring herself and her daughter Mehr on Wednesday. Neha Dhupia's candid pictures with Mehr came with a hashtag "Vision 2020." Sharing the pictures, which appear to be from a photoshoot, Neha wrote, "What actually matters...Love, health and happiness...16 months today." Neha Dhupia welcomed Mehr on November 18, 2018 with her actor husband Angad Bedi. She added to the caption, "Our baby girl." The little munchkin also has an Instagram account with the name Mehr Dhupia Bedi and her bio reads, "Sleep-feed-burp-repeat." Take a look at Neha Dhupia's post:

Angad Bedi shared Neha's post on his story and wrote, "Also walking."

Mehr often features on Neha Dhupia's Instagram account. She was last seen on the actress' Holi post, which Neha captioned, "Happy Holi from mine to yours."

The little one also featured in Neha's Women's Day post. Take a look:

Earlier, Neha Dhupia took along her daughter to work and shared a picture with the caption, "Magic manic Monday's with my love Mehr Dhupia Bedi. The life of a working mom. Sending a big hug to all the mommy's out there."

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married on May 10, 2018. Both of them frequently feature on each other's social media handles. And this one is a complete family picture!

Did you miss out on these pictures?

On the work front, Neha Dhupia was seen in a short film Devi co-starring Kajol, Shruti Haasan and six other actresses. Meanwhile, Angad Bedi was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, in which he shared screen space with Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan.