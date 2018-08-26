Neha Dhupia Says Before Pregnancy Announcement, She 'Was Frowned Upon For Putting On Weight'

Neha Dhupia recently walked the ramp with Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia, who just announced her pregnancy with an adorable post on her social media accounts, recently walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week hand-in-hand with husband Angad Bedi. Neha earned widespread love as she rocked the baby-bump on the runway in a spectacular ensemble by Payal Singhal. But the 37-year-old actress confessed to being "frowned upon" when she stepped out in maternity wardrobe ahead of her pregnancy announcement. Talking about working during pregnancy, Neha said: "That is amazing. I read an article about a woman who was eight months pregnant and was shooting Black Panther and one more... Gal Gadot came back for a patchwork of her films. So I have also continuously been working, and did not go public about my situation, and I was frowned upon on 'Why is she wearing loose clothes or why is she putting on weight?'"

Neha Dhupia's baby bump stole the show

In May, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi had a hush-hush wedding at a Delhi Gurudwara, something which took fans by surprise and lead to the speculation that Neha's probable pregnancy may have been the reason for the rushed nature of the wedding. Almost a month after the wedding, Angad Bedi discarded such reports and told the media that there's no truth to these rumours. Now, speaking to IANS, Neha added: "For me, it doesn't matter what other people think of you as long as you are healthy and being respectful to your personal and professional life and striking that balance. And you should. I know that no one can do it better than a woman."

Neha Dhupia at the Lakme Fashion Week

About her baby bump debut at the Lakme Fashion Week, here's what Neha had to say: "It has been amazing to be on the ramp looking and feeling like this. A lot of people take a break and won't come to work, but that's not true." In 2016, Kareena Kapoor had also showstopped at the Lakme Fashion Week in her final trimester.

Meanwhile, here's how the baby announcement was made by the mom-to-be and dad-to-be:

On the work front, Netflix's Lust Stories was Neha Dhupia's last project and she will next be seen in Kajol's Helicopter Eela. Diljit Dosanjh's Soorma remains Angad Bedi's last movie.

(With IANS inputs)