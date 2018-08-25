Viral: Pics Of Parents-To-Be Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Walking Hand-In-Hand Are Too Cute

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia at the Mumbai airport.

Highlights Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were spotted at the airport on Saturday They announced their pregnancy on social media Neha Dhupia and Angad got married on May 10

Neha Dhupia and her actor husband Angad Bedi made their first public appearance after they announced Neha Dhupia's pregnancy by sharing an oh-so-adorable post on their respective Instagram accounts on Friday. Neha and Angad were spotted holding hands at the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning and we couldn't help but notice the bright smiles on their faces. (well, who could blame them). The couple greeted the shutterbugs with a warm smiles. Another thing that caught our fancy was Neha Dhupia's maternity gown. Neha looked radiant in an asymmetrical blue gown, which she paired with a white shrug and topped it up with clouts. Angad opted for a navy blue shirt and a pair of black distorted denims.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Angad Bedia and Neha Dhupia at the airport. Angad Bedia and Neha Dhupia at the airport.

Look at their smiles.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi shared the big news on social media in the sweetest way possible. The couple shared multiple pictures of themselves, in which Angad can be seen lovingly pointing at Neha's baby bump. Neha captioned the post: "Here's to new beginnings. Three of us," while Angad wrote: "Ha! Turns out this rumor is true. Three of us."

Check out Neha Dhupia's post here:

Meanwhile, this is how Bollywood celebrities wished the couple.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, was one of the first celebs to congratulate the couple. KJo re posted Neha and Angad's picture and wrote: "Being a parent is such a blessing....Congratulations to the gorgeous couple on the beginning of another beautiful love."

Other celebrities such as Twinkle Khanna, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonu Sood and Resul Pookutty also wished the couple.

Advertisement

Congratulations! What wonderful news :) — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 25, 2018

Farah Khan had a very interesting reaction to the news . She wrote"I knew it" (in uppercase) and even offered help. Check out her tweet:

I KNEW IT!!! Such great news @NehaDhupia &@Imangadbedi .. any baby advice remember Main hoon Na.. and im thrice equipped!bless https://t.co/Tk3yqgts2z — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) August 25, 2018

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi had a hush-hush wedding on May 10 at a gurudwara in Delhi. The couple shared the news with their fans on social media.

Neha Dhupia is a Bollywood actress and a former beauty queen, who has featured in several Bollywood films including Singh is KingLust stories, Hindi Medium and Tumhari Sulu. among others.

Angad Bedi has featured in films such as F.A.L.T.U, Pink and Dear Zindagi. His last film was sports biopic Soorma.