Neha Dhupia Is Pregnant. Angad Bedi Announces With Adorable Post

Highlights Neha Dhupia also shared the post on her respective social media account Karan Johar also congratulated the couple with an Instagram post Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in May this year

Yes, Neha Dupia is pregnant and husband Angad Bedi announced the big news with adorable photos on Instagram. On Friday, Angad posted monochrome photos with his wife Neha Dhupia, where the actress' baby bump is visible. Angad captioned the post: "Ha! Turns out this rumor is true. Three of us." Neha Dhupia also Instagrammed her pregnancy photos on her respective social media account and wrote: "Here's to new beginnings." The comment section is flooded with congratulatory words. Malaika Arora and Sonakshi Sinha also left their precious comments on Neha Dhupia's post. Neha and Angad got married in a hush-hush ceremony in May this year. They later announced their wedding with similar posts on social media

Karan Johar, who also made their wedding announcement on his social media profile, congratulated the couple with an Instagram post. "Being a parent is such a blessing....congratulations to the gorgeous couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi on the beginning of another beautiful love story," Karan Johar's post read.

Citing the hush-hush nature of the wedding, it was speculated that Neha Dhupia's reported pregnancy may have urged the couple to get married in a rush. Almost a month after the wedding, Angad dismissed such reports and told mid-day that there's no truth to these rumours.

Advertisement

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's wedding was an intimate ceremony, which was attended by family's close associates. Neither fans of gossip columns had any clue that Neha and Angad were getting married in a Delhi gurudwara on the afternoon of May 10. As mentioned earlier, the big revelation was made by Karan Johar on social media.

Here are photos from the wedding.

In an interview to IANS, Neha revealed how Angad popped the question of marriage and went straight to her parents to talk about it. "Angad proposed to me in the nicest way possible wherein he went straight to my parents and then my mom called me saying that he is the nicest guy for you. But back then, I thought it wasn't the right time and said no to his proposal. But on May 3rd this year, he asked me to come with him to Delhi. He dropped a hint that we need to settle down and proposed marriage in front of my parents which came as a surprise to both my parents and me," IANS quoted Neha as saying.