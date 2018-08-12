Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Are Giving Us Major Vacation Goals And How

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are in Maldives (Courtesy nehadhupia)

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are giving us some serious travel envy. Neha, who is holidaying in Maldives with husband Angad, is sending the Internet into a meltdown with her continual updates from the vacation. The couple are soaking up the sun in Maldives and are making the most of their vacation time. The photos shared by the couple on Instagram are proof. In recent photos shared by Neha Dhupia, the couple can be seen enjoying the blue waters of Maldives. Neha captioned the photo: "Water Babies." The comments section is flooded with words like: "You both look so amazing together," "Both are looking adorable," and we can't agree more. Though it isn't clear whether the duo are in Maldives for their honeymoon or if it is just another vacation for the couple.

Check out the photos shared by Neha Dhupia:

Here is another photo from Neha and Angad's Maldives vacation diaries. Don't they look just adorable?

Here are more photos from the couple's Maldives vacation.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi had a hush-hush wedding at a gurudwara in Delhi on May 10. The wedding was attended by the couples close associates. After the wedding, the couple decided to share the big news on social media. "Best decision of my life. Today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband, Angad Bedi," tweeted Neha while Angad wrote, "Best friend, now wife. Well, hello there, Mrs Bedi."

A former beauty queen and a Bollywood actress, Neha Dhupia was recently seen in Netflix anthology Lust Stories. She featured in the segment directed by Karan Johar. Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal were also part of the segment. She will be next seen in Helicopter Eela. Kajol and National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen are also part of the film.

Angad Bedi recently featured in sports biopic Soorma, which was headlined by Diljit Dosanjh. Angad was also part of films like F.A.L.T.U, PINK and Dear Zindagi.