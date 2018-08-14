Karan Johar's Party Guest-List Includes Kiara Advani, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi And Others

Kiara Advani photographed outside Karan Johar's residence After KJo's Lust Stories, Kiara Advani, who was widely appreciated for her performance in the anthology, will also make a special appearance in the Karan Johar produced upcoming movie Kalank, the cast of which was just announced. The cast of Kalank includes Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Neha and Angad, who are back after their splendid Maldives vacation, caught up with Karan Johar at the earliest. Soha and Kunal were photographed without their daughter Inaaya. The celebs were photographed arriving at Karan Johar's residence in their respective cars. Take a look at the photos of celebs arriving at Karan Johar's house. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are often spotted hanging out with Karan Johar. Karan was one of the first ones to congratulate the duo on social media after their hush-hush wedding in May.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan outside Karan Johar's residence

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi outside Karan Johar's residence

Neha Dhupia outside Karan Johar's residence



Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu also made a couple entry to Karan Johar's party on Monday. Soha and Kunal, who are seldom seen in other showbiz parties, almost always make it to the ones hosted by Karan.

Advertisement

On the work front, Karan Johar the producer has a busy roster. He has films like Takht, Student Of The Year 2 and Brahmastra in his line-up.