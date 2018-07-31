Neha Dhupia On The 600 Messages She Received 'Instead Of Congratulations' After Wedding Announcement

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi married in May this year (courtesy NehaDhupia)

In May this year, the big fat wedding of Sonam Kapoor was followed by the hush-hush shaadi of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. Neither fans of gossip columns appeared to have any clue that Neha and Angad were getting married in a Delhi gurudwara on the afternoon of May 10 and the big revelation was made by Karan Johar on social media, followed by wedding announcements from Neha and Angad. In a recent interview with Filmfare, Neha revealed that folks were indeed shocked to have learnt about their wedding and shared that not all messages she received were congratulatory ones. "When I checked my phone after putting up the Instagram post announcing my marriage, I had around 600 messages that read, 'What the f**k!" instead of 'Congratulations'," the interview quoted Neha as saying.

My darling and most special friend @NehaDhupia who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented @Imangadbedi !! Here's wishing them decades of unconditional love!!!! pic.twitter.com/LG1nR99aSW — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 10, 2018

Neha also said the jhat mangni phat vivah was because Angad never really wanted to date her - it was either being friends or getting married. "Yes, it was a surprise to a lot of people. But Angad was clear from the beginning. He said, 'You're not someone with whom I want to be in a boyfriend-girlfriend relationship. So, either we turn this into marriage or we continue being just friends'," Neha was quoted as saying in the interview.

When asked about the reason behind their decision to keep the wedding under wraps till the D-day, Neha said it was because both she and Angad are very particular about their privacy and would want to keep their personal life away from the media glare: "I don't believe it was hush-hush or secret as much as it was private. Both of us are private people. I hope we can maintain that. It's going to be hard. But I'm going to try and protect my personal life as much as I can. By that I don't mean dissing completely what's in the public eye. We just wish to control the amount of information we want to let out about our private lives."

Meanwhile in May, citing the hush-hush nature of the wedding, it was speculated that Neha Dhupia's reported pregnancy may have urged the couple to get married in a rush. Almost a month after the wedding, Angad dismissed such reports and told mid-day that there's no truth to these rumours.

Speaking to news agency IANS in June, Neha revealed how Angad popped the question. "Angad proposed to me in the nicest way possible wherein he went straight to my parents and then my mom called me saying that he is the nicest guy for you. But back then, I thought it wasn't the right time and said no to his proposal. But on May 3rd this year, he asked me to come with him to Delhi. He dropped a hint that we need to settle down and proposed marriage in front of my parents which came as a surprise to both my parents and me," IANS quoted Neha as saying.

On the work front, Netflix's Lust Stories was Neha Dhupia's last project and she will next be seen in Kajol's Eela. Diljit Dosanjh's Soorma remains Angad Bedi's last movie.