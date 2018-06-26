Neha Dhupia Says Angad Bedi Never Wanted To Date Her, 'It Was Either Friend Or Wife'

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi at an event in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Remember how Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi announced their wedding saying they married their 'best friend'? Apparently, there was no transition from being 'best friends' to lovers for Angad and Neha. The Tumhari Sulu actress said that Angad "never wanted to date her" and he was "very certain that Neha will either be his friend or his wife." Speaking on Open House with Renil, Neha Dhupia said: "He never wanted to date me as he was very certain that I will either be his friend or his wife. Ever since we have known each other, we were good friends and nothing more than that," reports news agency IANS. Neha added that she turned down Angad's proposal once but eventually agreed when he proposed on May 3 this year. They got married a week later.

On May 10, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi announced their wedding with these similar posts:



Neha Dhupia revealed how it all started and said: "Angad proposed to me in the nicest way possible wherein he went straight to my parents and then my mom called me saying that he is the nicest guy for you. But back then, I thought it wasn't the right time and said no to his proposal. But on May 3rd this year, he asked me to come with him to Delhi. He dropped a hint that we need to settle down and proposed marriage in front of my parents which came as a surprise to both my parents and me," reports IANS.



One month after getting married, Neha and Angad posted this:



On the show, Neha Dhupia also shared how she and Angad have different approaches in resolving their fights. "He never completes a fight. Like every couple, we have our fair share of fights, but the point of the fight is to find a solution or at least finish it. But Angad just walks out of the house and goes on a drive while I'm still at home wanting to finish the fight."





