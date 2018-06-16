Neha Dhupia On Angad Bedi's Soorma Role: 'A Very Proud Moment For Me' Soorma is the biopic based on the life of player Sandeep Singh

Share EMAIL PRINT Neha Dhupia married Angad Bedi in an intimate wedding ceremony on May 10 (Courtesy XYZ) New Delhi: Highlights "I am huge fan of sports as compared to movies," said Neha Dhupia "I am looking forward to watching Soorma," Neha added Angad Bedi plays Diljit Dosanjh's reel life brother in the film Soorma, IANS reported. "For me, it's a very proud moment because I am huge fan of sports as compared to movies and to see Angad working in Soorma along with Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu is amazing," Neha Dhupia told IANS. Angad's next project is the biopic based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh and the role of the protagonist is played by Diljit Dosanjh. Angad plays his elder brother, who was one of the major driving factors for the player's comeback in the game after a fatal accident.



Neha said that she is "looking forward to watching" Soorma and also wished sent best wishes to the cast for their upcoming project. "I remember hanging out with Angad when he was doing his practice of drag flick and hockey for the film. I didn't think it would translate into such a grand and beautiful film. So I am looking forward to watching it and I wish all the best to the entire cast and crew," Neha added.



Neha Dhupia recently made brief appearance in Lust Stories, a Netflix exclusive film, which released on June 15. Lust Stories is an anthology film, which marks the reunion of Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap, who previously collaborated to make Bombay Talkies (2013).



Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's May wedding was attended by family and close friends. After they had a gurudwara-wedding in Delhi, the duo shared the big news with their fans on social media. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are planning to host a lavish reception party in Mumbai and reportedly want to invite Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan. Neha and Angad's reception is expected to be sometime in July.



Directed by Shaad Ali releases on July 13. Excited much?



(With IANS inputs)



"I am huge fan of sports as compared to movies," said Neha Dhupia "I am looking forward to watching Soorma," Neha added Angad Bedi plays Diljit Dosanjh's reel life brother in the film Neha Dhupia, who married Angad Bedi in an intimate wedding ceremony on May 10, said that for her, it is a "very proud moment" to see her husband working in, IANS reported. "For me, it's a very proud moment because I am huge fan of sports as compared to movies and to see Angad working inalong with Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu is amazing," Neha Dhupia told IANS. Angad's next project is the biopic based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh and the role of the protagonist is played by Diljit Dosanjh. Angad plays his elder brother, who was one of the major driving factors for the player's comeback in the game after a fatal accident.Neha said that she is "looking forward to watching"and also wished sent best wishes to the cast for their upcoming project. "I remember hanging out with Angad when he was doing his practice of drag flick and hockey for the film. I didn't think it would translate into such a grand and beautiful film. So I am looking forward to watching it and I wish all the best to the entire cast and crew," Neha added.Neha Dhupia recently made brief appearance in, a Netflix exclusive film, which released on June 15.is an anthology film, which marks the reunion of Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap, who previously collaborated to make Bombay Talkies (2013).Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's May wedding was attended by family and close friends. After they had a gurudwara-wedding in Delhi, the duo shared the big news with their fans on social media. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are planning to host a lavish reception party in Mumbai and reportedly want to invite Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan. Neha and Angad's reception is expected to be sometime in July. Directed by Shaad Ali releases on July 13. Excited much?(With IANS inputs) NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter