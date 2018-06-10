Angad Bedi's Message For "Wifey" Neha Dhupia Is Winning The Internet

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are likely to host a grand reception in July

Updated: June 10, 2018
Anand Bedi shared this picture on Instagram. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

  1. Been a month, wifey you got good taste I must say: Angad Bedi
  2. Neha wrote: "One month down, forever to go"
  3. Neha Dhupia married Angad Bedi on May 10
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are celebrating their one month wedding anniversary and on their special occasion both the actors shared pictures with beautiful heart-felt messages on social media and we must say, we have already picked our favourite. It was Angad Bedi's goofy caption that won our hearts. The 35-year-old actor addressed Neha as "wifey" and wrote: "Been a month...wifey you got good taste I must say." Neha, on the other shared a picture from their mehendi ceremony and wrote: "One month down ... forever to go ... love you." The couple's fans wished them many years of togetherness in the comments section.

Take a look at Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia's posts here.
 
 

Been a month.. @nehadhupia wifey you got good taste I must say

A post shared by Angad Bedi (@angadbedi) on


 
 

One month down ... forever to go ... love you @angadbedi

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on



Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi had a hush-hush wedding on May 10 at a gurudwara in Delhi and decided to share the big news with their fans on social media. "Best decision of my life. Today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband, Angad Bedi," tweeted Neha while Angad wrote, "Best friend, now wife. Well, hello there, Mrs Bedi."
 
 
 

Best friend.. now Wife!!! Well hello there Mrs BEDI!!! @nehadhupia

A post shared by Angad Bedi (@angadbedi) on

The couple is reportedly planning to host a lavish reception in July. "We are hoping to host a reception in the first week of July. Shaadi toh kar li, but we have to go reverse now. I want my close friends to be there. Right now, all of them are busy. Nehra (cricketer Ashish Nehra)is not in town. From the film industry, I want Mr Bachchan (Amitabh Bachchan) and Salman (actor Salman Khan) bhai to be there, and they are both caught up right now," mid-day quoted Angad as saying.

Angad Bedi has featured in films such as F.A.L.T.U, Ungli, PINK, Dear Zindagi and Tiger Zinda Hai, co-starring Salman Khan. He will next be seen in Soorma, co-starring Diljit Dosnajh and Taapsee Pannu.

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia is currently seen as a gang leader in the television reality show MTV Roadies Xtreme and will be next seen in Eela, starring Kajol.
 

