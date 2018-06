Angad Bedi's Message For 'Wifey' Neha Dhupia Is Winning The Internet

Anand Bedi shared this picture on Instagram. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are celebrating their one month wedding anniversary and on their special occasion both the actors shared pictures with beautiful heart-felt messages on social media and we must say, we have already picked our favourite. It was Angad Bedi's goofy caption that won our hearts. The 35-year-old actor addressed Neha as "wifey" and wrote: "Been a month...wifey you got good taste I must say." Neha, on the other shared a picture from theirceremony and wrote: "One month down ... forever to go ... love you." The couple's fans wished them many years of togetherness in the comments section.Take a look at Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia's posts here. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi had a hush-hush wedding on May 10 at a gurudwara in Delhi and decided to share the big news with their fans on social media. "Best decision of my life. Today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband, Angad Bedi," tweeted Neha while Angad wrote, "Best friend, now wife. Well, hello there, Mrs Bedi." The couple is reportedly planning to host a lavish reception in July . "We are hoping to host a reception in the first week of July., but we have to go reverse now. I want my close friends to be there. Right now, all of them are busy. Nehra (cricketer Ashish Nehra)is not in town. From the film industry, I want Mr Bachchan (Amitabh Bachchan) and Salman (actor Salman Khan)to be there, and they are both caught up right now," mid-day quoted Angad as saying. Angad Bedi has featured in films such asand, co-starring Salman Khan. He will next be seen in, co-starring Diljit Dosnajh and Taapsee Pannu.Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia is currently seen as a gang leader in the television reality showand will be next seen in, starring Kajol.