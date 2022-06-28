Neetu Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic Of Raj And Krishna Kapoor. 'Their Blessings,' She Writes

Raj Kapoor with Krishna Raj Kapoor (courtesy: neetu54)

A day after sharing a beautiful picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor posted a throwback gem of late Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor. "Their blessings," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post and added an emoji of joining hands with a few red heart emoticons. This has come after Alia Bhatt shared a post writing "our baby coming soon" followed by Neetu's picture featuring an adorable moment between Alia and Ranbir. Soon, the veteran actress received congratulatory messages from many celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Sussanne Khan, Kajol, Soha Ali Khan and Amrita Arora, among others.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor's latest post below:

On Monday, Alia shared a picture from what looked like a hospital bed with Ranbir Kapoor sitting beside her while the actress gets her ultrasound done. In the post, Alia and Ranbir look at the monitor which is concealed from the viewers and is, in fact, covered with a red heart emoticon. In the caption, the actress wrote, "Our baby ..... coming soon."

Neetu Kapoor then posted a picture of Alia and Ranbir and wrote, "God bless". Alia even commented on the post by saying, "My favourite picture."

Earlier today, responding to frenzied Internet about her "baby" post, Alia wrote, "Overwhelmed with all the love ! Have tried to read everyone's messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment in our lives with all your love and blessings. Thank you every single one of you."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu Kapoor made her big screen comeback with Jugjugg Jeeyo o-starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.